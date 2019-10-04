Audi has teased a concept for an electric hatch, or Sportback in Audi-speak. The concept is based on the PPE platform being developed by Audi and Porsche and could just be a preview of an electric replacement for the A5 Sportback.

Australia's Bolwell is close to launching a new generation of its Nagari supercar. The latest will pack a 6.2-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 500 horsepower. It will also feature a mid-engine layout, carbon fiber construction, and a curb weight of about 2,200 pounds.

Designer Michael Santoro has walked us through the process of turning a high-performance car into high-performance art. In case you don't know him, he's the guy who came up with Jeep's first Easter egg. That was back in 1996.

