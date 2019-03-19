The 2020 Toyota Supra will launch later this year, but fans champing at the bit to ingest every ounce of information about the car can now play with a new online configurator.

It's not a full-blown configurator, but it will let fans and prospective buyers see how different shades of factory colors will look on the 2020 Supra. In total, regular Supras (not Launch Editions) will be available in one of eight colors: Phantom Matte Gray, Absolute Zero White, Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, Renaissance Red 2.0, Nitro Yellow, Nocturnal Black, and Downshift Blue.

2020 Toyota Supra

The Supra Launch Edition models will be exclusively offered in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black, and Renaissance Red 2.0. However, each receives red mirror caps and 19-inch forged matte black wheels. The white and black cars also get a red interior and carbon-fiber trim. Red Launch Edition models go with a black interior with carbon-fiber accents. No matter which color combo, each is graced with a special dash plaque with Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's signature. Toyota plans to build 1,500 of the Supra Launch Edition models.

2020 Toyota Supra Launch Edition

Looking at the colors for the standard car, it's hard to go wrong with any of the options. Red, obviously, is a stellar choice and looks good on the Supra's lines, but something about the white color is mighty fine looking, too. Black is always a timeless choice, though the yellow is a risky, but striking, hue. If we absolutely had to pick a least favorite, silver and blue are tied at the bottom. It's not that they don't look good, but the other colors seem to look that much better. Of course, all final judgments will need to be reserved for in-person viewings.

Prices for a standard Supra start at $49,990, not including $990 for delivery, while a Premium model pushes the bill to $53,990. Supra Launch Editions will cost $55,250. Each will come with a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine good for 335 horsepower.