The Cadillac CT6's future, in general, remains in question, but the hotter CT6-V isn't dead yet. The brand announced it will build another "installment" of the cars due to high demand.

CarsDirect reported Friday that the Cadillac CT6-V will live again, but the next batch of 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8-powered cars will cost $4,000 more. According to Cadillac, the original price of $88,790, which included destination, was something of a reward for early buyers who snapped up the cars in hours. Those who missed the boat originally will be met with a $92,790 price with no changes to standard equipment.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

Motor Authority reached out to Cadillac for more information on how many more CT6-Vs the brand plans to build and if buyers who missed out the first time will have first dibs. We'll update this story should we hear back.

Those eager buyers who snatch up a CT6-V will be treated to 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The engine is also exclusive to Cadillac, and after the CT6-V, it should make its way to other models like the Escalade. (Perhaps it'll star under the hood of other models, too?). The CT6-V was originally called the CT6 V-Sport, but the brand decided to give it a proper place in the V-Series hierarchy as the CTS-V and ATS-V bow out.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

Production of the CT6 and the V model will continue at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan. Originally, GM named the plant as one of four facilities it planned to idle this year to cut costs. However, the automaker gave the CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala (also built at the same plant) a stay of execution until the end of the year. If the CT6 does in fact exit production as scheduled, it will leave Cadillac with just two sedans: the CT5 and a smaller sedan, likely called the CT4.