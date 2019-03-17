Ford got into the spirit of St. Patrick's day on Friday with the reveal of a Grabber Lime green color for the Mustang Shelby GT500, but it also sent professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. out to find four leaf clovers.

Not the kind that lurks in the grass, but the type found across America's concrete jungle: interstate interchanges. It's probably more Gittin Jr.'s type anyway. With a 900-horsepower Mustang RTR at his disposal, and a bit 'o luck hanging from the rearview mirror, the pro drifter launched off to enter and exit the four loops that make up the four-leaf clover interchange. Of course, the car is green with a little bit of green underglow for good measure.

In total, the interchange measures 1.4 miles and Gittin Jr. made sure that each on-ramp was treated with a smokey dust cloud by the time he was finished with it. With 900 hp on tap, it's probably fairly easy to push the Mustang RTR sideways and create said dust cloud, but Gittin Jr., as usual, makes it look easy. With some throttle blipping and darted handbrake pulls, the professional keeps a wide angle on the sweeping curves that make up the interchange.

For those who don't know the RTR name, it's Gittin Jr.'s own performance company. The company offers a few variations for its performance upgrades, which select Ford dealers will install, but the Spec 3 package is the real deal. It adds a Ford Performance supercharger, its own air-to-water intercooler system, upgraded fuel system, a sport exhaust, and 20-inch wheels with Nitto 555G2 tires. RTR also tweaks the exterior a smidge to mimic the drift cars like the one seen in the video above.

Speaking of the video, check out the sideways action yourself.