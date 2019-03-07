Want a three-row Cadillac? It'll cost at least $53,690 for the 2020 XT6 crossover SUV. That's about $23,000 less than the other three-row Cadillac, the Escalade, but about $10,000 more than the mid-size CT5 two-row crossover.

The starting price, which was announced Thursday, nets the XT6 Premium Luxury model with front-wheel drive. For $58,090, buyers can get the XT6 Sport model, which comes with all-wheel drive. AWD is optional for the XT6 Premium Luxury model.

The two models are distinguished by their exterior trim, and their names give away their other distinctions. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury has Bright Galvano (chrome) accents and a quieter cabin, while the Sport gets gloss black trim and some performance-inspired details on the outside, plus adaptive dampers and a sportier tune for its suspension. Both are powered by a 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 backed by a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Otherwise, both models boast similar equipment. Standard exterior features include LED headlights with smart high beams, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Inside, buyers get a heated and power tilting/telescoping steering wheel, a power-folding third-row seat, a sunroof, seven-passenger seating, and a choice of wood or carbon-fiber trim. Tech features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with a rotary controller, wireless phone charging, six USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 4G LTE connection to provide a wireless hotspot, and 10 years of Cadillac Connected Access, which includes a mobile app, vehicle diagnostics, dealer maintenance notifications, and other services.

On the safety front, the XT6 comes standard with seven airbags (including a driver's knee bag), a rearview camera with a remote washing function, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings, active lane control, GM's Safety Alert Seat that vibrates in the direction of a potential hazard, and GM's Rear Seat Reminder system that reminds drivers to check the rear seat for children or pets if the rear doors have been opened.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Notably, the XT6 is among the first GM vehicles to come standard with automatic emergency braking. We view that as a step in the right direction.

The available Driver Assist Package adds an advanced version of adaptive cruise control for stop-and-go traffic and can be switched to regular cruise control, as well as an enhanced version of automatic emergency braking.

An optional Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package adds an 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a color head-up display, GM's rear camera mirror, a surround-view camera system with a recorder, rear pedestrian detection, and an automatic parking function. Cadillac also offers night vision.

Cadillac is taking orders this month, and the XT6 goes on sale this spring.