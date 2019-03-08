Acura's well-received Precision concept from 2016 has already influenced the design of several models in the Japanese brand's lineup, most notably the 2019 RDX.

Soon, though, we could see a model actually based on the concept.

Car and Driver reported Thursday that Acura is working on a flagship sedan with a fastback body, and that a preview will come at August's 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in the form of a “production-ready” concept.

Acura already has a flagship sedan in the form of the RLX, but the car sold less than 2,000 units in 2018 in the United States so perhaps the brand plans to replace it or at least compliment it with a sharper, more dynamically styled model.

Could there be a revival of the Legend name, too? We'll just have to wait and see.