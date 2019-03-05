Although McLaren didn't unveil a new car at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, it did announce something new is coming this year.

The brand's CEO Mike Flewitt announced Tuesday that the newest car to be introduced under the Track25 business plan will be the brand's interpretation of a Grand Tourer or GT car. Critically, he said the car will not be part of any existing model series and will be something unique and standalone. That rules out the possibility of a 720S GT, for example. McLaren applied the GT strategy in the past to the 570 nameplate to create a more comfortable and user-friendly sports car; it had space for luggage in the trunk.

Flewitt said to expect the comfort and space of a proper GT car, but one that conforms to McLaren's staple ethos of lightweight cars and performance.

"It will be the lightest of Grand Tourers and by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest," he said. He added it will share its DNA with the range-topping Speedtail hypercar.

McLaren did not provide any other details in the announcement. Instead, it provided a sole teaser photo of the unnamed car wrapped in heavy camouflage. We can see thin taillights much like the Speedtail, but we have a feeling the camo is adding extra heft to the body. It's hard to tell what kind of design sits beneath, but it looks rather subdued compared to the function-over-form look of the Senna or 720S.

Today officially kicked off a months-long teaser campaign as McLaren said the car's name and more details will come in the next few months. A full reveal is scheduled for later this year.