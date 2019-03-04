If the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ coupe is too constricting, the Italian firm has a remedy. On Monday, the Aventador SVJ Roadster arrived ahead of its formal debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Aventador SVJ Roadster brings all of the coupe's power and technologies with the freedom of a droptop roof. Thus, the same 6.5-liter V-12 from the SVJ coupe is on tap with 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. The roadster configuration costs little in terms of performance as it sprints from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, compared to 2.8 seconds for the coupe. The roadster and coupe share a top speed of 217 mph and the carbon-ceramic brakes ensure eye-bulging stops from 62 mph in only 101 feet.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Lamborghini made no compromises in the Aventador SVJ Roadster's roof. It's made from high-pressure carbon fiber that adds just 110 pounds to the car compared to the coupe's 3,362-pound dry weight. Drivers can remove the top with quick release levers and store it neatly away under the front trunk area.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The no-compromise effort is fully on display elsewhere since the Aventador SVJ Roadster is also treated to Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) 2.0. The same system helped the coupe variant become king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a 6:44.97 lap time. For some context, that's 15 seconds quicker around the 'Ring than the Aventador SV, which is only down a few dozen horsepower compared to the SVJ model. With the roof off, drivers can keep the rear window up or down. When up, it acts as a windscreen; when lowered, more sound from the monstrous V-12 makes its way into the cabin.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The ALA system varies the aero load depending on conditions. It helps the supercar achieve either high downforce or low aero drag via electronically-actuated motors in the front splitter and rear wing. Aero vectoring also enhances high-speed cornering. The system tells the car to either put downforce on the right or left side of the rear wing to provide more traction to the wheels.

Like other Aventadors, the SVJ Roaster also features all-wheel drive with a rear-bias, magnetorheological dampers that balance ride and comfort, and rear-wheel steering to carve apexes at an even grander scale. Let us remind you this is all possible sans roof now, which is a tantalizing proposition.

While Lamborghini will make 900 examples of the Aventador SVJ coupe, the roadster will be a rarer bird. The company said just 800 are planned for production and each will start at $573,966.