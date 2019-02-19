The Rolls-Royce Cullinan marked the opulent luxury brand's first foray into the SUV market with its debut last May, and it's been nothing but good news for the company ever since.

According to an Automotive News (subscription required) report on Saturday, demand continues to outweigh production capacity for the Cullinan. Martin Fritsches, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, said the company's production plant in Goodwood, England, is running at 100-percent capacity to build the Cullinan. The report added the waiting list has production slots filled through July, but more orders continue to roll in. Fritsches said he'd like more capacity, but it's simply not possible at the moment with just one production plant in England.

However, Rolls-Royce also added 200 new employees to the factory to help improve production times.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Like other brands that have climbed aboard the luxury SUV bandwagon, the Cullinan has brought new customers to Rolls-Royce. Fritsches said half of Cullinan buyers are new to the brand and the SUV has attracted younger customers. Women are also a growing customer base with the addition of the SUV. The Cullinan has also inspired other buyers to simply add a second Rolls-Royce to their collections.

The Cullinan should only help Rolls-Royce build on last year's global sales record. In 2018, the brand sold 4,107 vehicles, led by strong demand for the Phantom. The first Cullinan models were delivered just before Christmas last year, so the brand has almost a full year of sales to look forward to.

The booming sales of the Cullinan and strong sales of its other models have led numerous dealers to invest in their showrooms. Fritsches said nine dealerships will open new showrooms this year in the U.S.