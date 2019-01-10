New McLaren F1 boss previously ran Porsche LMP1 program

Follow Viknesh



Andreas Seidl

It's no secret that McLaren's once great Formula 1 team has been struggling in recent years, with the team having failed to secure a single win since as far back as 2012.

The good news is that McLaren has no intention of leaving F1. In fact, the team has a recovery plan, and the latest move is the hiring of Andreas Seidl as the new team principal, which McLaren confirmed Thursday.

He replaces Eric Boullier who quit midway through the 2018 season.

Seidl is the man who ran Porsche's successful LMP1 program, though he also has plenty of F1 experience having served as head of track operations for the BMW Sauber F1 team during its run from 2006-2009.

"This is an enormous privilege and challenge, which I am ready for and committed to,” he said in a statement. “To have an opportunity to contribute to the McLaren legacy is extremely special and inspiring.”

Seidl isn't the only new blood at McLaren. The team has also hired new drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris to replace Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso in the new season. The team also swapped from Honda to Renault power units in 2018 and ended the season at sixth in the Constructors' Championship after years as a backmarker.