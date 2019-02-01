The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the current king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in no small part thanks to its wild active aerodynamic system the company calls Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0.

A video published last October by the Italian firm shows exactly how the system works when a driver takes the supercar to its limits on the track and explains why it's so effective. Simply, ALA 2.0 is a combination of aero trickery that makes the Aventador SVJ a slick thing in the straights and a well-planted machine while cornering.

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive

Compared to hydraulic systems in other cars, the firm says ALA 2.0 is 80 percent lighter, thanks to electronic actuators. Less weight is always an important ingredient in the pursuit for faster lap times. Like the Huracán Performante, the Aventador SVJ uses a front spoiler, a hinged flap system, and flow channels along the supercar's underside. The system can either create a lot of downforce or minimize drag.

The system operates differently in various instances on the track. When the driver tackles a straight at full throttle, the flaps in the rear spoiler open to let air flow through the spoiler and minimize drag, which maximizes acceleration. Up front, a pair of flaps on the front spoiler open to help direct air under the car, which also minimizes drag.

Under braking, the system closes the flaps in the rear spoiler so it acts as a full wing to maximize downforce and help slow the car down. The system also closes the flaps up front, which sends air through a pair of hood slots to direct air over the body and thus create downforce.

In our first drive of the Aventador SVJ, we found the system helped tame the beast when braking hard. In total, ALA 2.0 boosts downforce figures to a whopping 1,100 pounds, and Lamborghini says it gives the Aventador SVJ 40 percent better aerodynamic efficiency than the Aventador SV.

Not only does the system help during braking and acceleration, but ALA can provide "Aero Vectoring." The function is supposed to help drivers improve cornering speeds with less steering input needed. How does that work? As the car goes around a corner, a flap on the side of the wing opposite of the direction of the turn opens to take downforce out of that side of the spoiler and keep it on the inside wheel. Basically, it pushes down the inside rear wheel in a turn, which should help the car pivot through a corner. The Aventador SVJ also has a rear-wheel steering system to keep things tight and tidy in the corners.

Check out the video above to see the system in action with graphics that help explain the physics of it all.