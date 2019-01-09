This is not a drill: Jeep Wrangler 6x6 with 707-hp Hellcat V-8 exists





If America had an official SUV, it would probably look something like this. Hellcat power has alluded the Jeep Wrangler from the factory, but the mad individuals at Exotic Custom Motorsports in Huntington Beach, California, have gone ahead and done it. Oh, and for good measure, they tacked on a third axle.

Put it all together and we're looking at a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8-powered Jeep Wrangler 6x6. The vehicle is currently for sale on Craigslist. The Drive first spotted it on Dec. 26. It was also on display at the 2018 SEMA show this past October to showcase the capabilities of Exotic Custom Motorsports.

Jeep Wrangler 6x6 with Hellcat V-8 by Exotic Custom Motorsports

This particular Wrangler 6x6 Hellcat began life as a standard Wrangler model, but the firm extended the body 35 inches to make room for a pickup bed and third set of wheels. The chassis was cut, extended , and reinforced to handle the extra weight and provide additional rigidity for a third pass-through differential. The third differential, according to the company, is based on a Ford 9-inch rear end and is complete with a special custom housing.

Other off-road improvements to this monster of a Wrangler include custom driveshafts, heavy duty axles, adjustable reservoir shocks, and fully adjustable upper and lower control arms at the front and rear. Finally, 35-inch off-road tires and a 5-inch lift kit complete the Hellcat Wrangler that has likely been the dream of so many crazy off-roaders.

Jeep Wrangler 6x6 with Hellcat V-8 by Exotic Custom Motorsports

For now, it's the closest thing we'll see to a high-performance off-road Jeep until the brand decides whether it will build a rumored Gladiator Hercules model, which may provide a factory performance off-roader for the masses. This model is also far more cohesive than the last Wrangler 6x6 with Hemi V-8 power we saw surface for sale.

Alas, it all comes with a hefty price tag. The model here rings in at $289,900, which is no small sum.

Should this one get away, and you have more than a quarter of a million dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can contact Exotic Custom Motorsports, and they'll be happy to build another.