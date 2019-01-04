Infiniti QX Inspiration SUV concept heralds brand's electric future

Follow Viknesh



Infiniti QX Inspiration concept

Get ready for yet another concept from Infiniti. The Japanese firm on Friday released the first shot of a concept previewing an electric crossover SUV currently in the works.

The concept, called the QX Inspiration, debuts this month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and its arrival in Motor City will mark the start of Infiniti's 30th anniversary celebrations. It was at the 1989 Detroit auto show where the Infiniti brand was launched.

Judging from this single shot, the QX Inspiration looks to have a muscular, hunkered down stance. It also appears to have very clean lines and surfaces. The new design language, previewed last August at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with Infiniti's Prototype 10 concept, will be common across Infiniti's future lineup of electrified cars.

Infiniti Prototype 10 concept

“The concept car we will show in Detroit is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand,” Infiniti design chief Karim Habib said in a statement. “Electrification and other new technologies have given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy.”

The concept's arrival will also mark the first application of a highly modular platform that boasts electrification and will eventually underpin most of Infiniti's lineup. The platform was first announced in April and is due to spawn its first production model in 2021. That date is also when Infiniti is due to launch its first electric car, which will most likely be the crossover previewed by the QX Inspiration.

The platform is capable of offering parallel hybrid and pure electric powertrains. Electric cars based on the platform are expected to offer a maximum 400 horsepower and about 300 miles of range. The platform will also offer series hybrid powertrains, which Infiniti and its parent company Nissan have branded e-Power. The e-Power models will be electric cars that charge their batteries by a combination of energy regeneration and an internal combustion engine acting purely as a generator. This differs to other series hybrids like BMW's i3 Rex, which also have a plug to charge their batteries.

Nissan Note e-Power hybrid

The platform is also said to have enabled the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors. In the case of the QX Inspiration, the cabin is said to feature high-end, hand-crafted materials, as well as new connectivity technology that is likely to include some form of digital assistant.

“The industry is at a technological inflection point,” Infiniti boss Roland Krueger said in a statement. “As such, Infiniti has a compelling vision as a luxury challenger brand to bring a full portfolio of beautifully designed electric vehicles to customers around the world.”

We'll have all the details soon as the Detroit auto show starts January 14. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.