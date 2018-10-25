Porsche's next experience center is being built at a German F1 track





Porsche Hockenheimring experience center

Germany will be home to Porsche's next experience center, but it won't be settled just anywhere. The brand announced Monday that the latest center will be built within the confines of the Hockenheimring, one of the racetracks hosting the Formula 1 German Grand Prix (the other is the Nürburgring).

Builders laid the first foundation stone at a ceremony held Monday. When the newest Porsche experience center opens its doors, it will cover nearly 40 acres with a range of tracks to experience Porsche vehicles in their prime. Of them, the grandest will be a 1.7-mile-long handing track to give drivers a chance to understand their cars' dynamics better.

Other dynamic areas will include water zones, a skid simulator, and three roundabouts, according to the brand.

Additionally, the experience center will be home to a 1.3-acre off-road park. The off-road portion of the experience center will feature typical off-road terrains, inclines up to 70 percent, slopes, ditches and other obstacles.

Capping off the tracks and off-road park will be a central building measuring three stories. Porsche said the center will be home to a customer delivery center, a restaurant, cafe, conference room, and other venues for various events. The Hockenheimring will join six other Porsche experience centers. The first opened at the company's factory in Leipzig, Germany in 2002. The brand followed the first center with another at Silverstone in the United Kingdom in 2008, Atlanta, Georgia and Le Mans, France in 2015, Los Angeles, California in 2016, and Shanghai, China earlier this year.

Porsche expects the Hockenheimring experience center to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.