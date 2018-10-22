Ford Mustang hybrid, McLaren's next hypercar, Ford's "miracle" material: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Mystery Ford Mustang teaser

Ford teased what appears to be the upcoming Mustang hybrid in an advertisement. Buried in the ad is a quick shot of a Mustang that's never been seen. The front end features a smooth, rounded shape with a glowing pony badge. Under the hood appears to sit an electrified V-8 engine. Expect to hear more on the Mustang hybrid in the coming year.

McLaren's MSO team is working on a new bespoke hypercar that reportedly uses the Ultimate Vision GT virtual concept car as a blueprint. Code-named BC03, the project was commissioned by a loyal McLaren customer and is expected to be a light-weight track-focused hypercar. A hybrid powertrain might produce a combined output of 1,135 horsepower.

Ford is set to incorporate the two-dimensional nanomaterial graphene under the hood of future vehicles. It will be a first for the auto industry. Known as "miracle" material in some circles, graphene will be used in fuel rail covers, pump covers, and front engine covers. It will reduce the noise coming from the engine without adding weight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

