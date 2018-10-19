2019 BMW X7, 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, SpeedKore Dodge Demon: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X7

This week we saw BMW launch its biggest vehicle yet in the form of the 2019 X7. The full-size, three-row SUV is available to order now and will start delivery next March. It sports a handsome design, and the interior is much more luxurious than we're used to seeing from BMW. It should prove a hit for buyers looking for a luxury family hauler.

1979 Porsche 911 Turbo first owned by Walter Payton

This pristine example of the 930-series Porsche 911 Turbo was the prized possession of the late NFL hero Walter Payton. The car has less than 10,000 miles on the clock and will be going under the hammer later this month.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Fans of more modern Porsches were treated this week with the reveal of the GTS version of the second-generation Panamera. With a starting price of $129,350, it's the cheapest way to get into a V-8-powered Panamera.

1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna fitted with LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 crate engine

Chevrolet this week unveiled a trio of new crate engines, and one of them was the supercharged V-8 found in the latest Corvette ZR1. Code-named the LT5, this beast of an engine delivers 755 horsepower to start. Chevy will introduce it this month at the 2018 SEMA show...in a 1973 Chevelle Laguna.

2018 SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

This carbon fiber-bodied 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the work of the folks at SpeedKore Performance Group. Not only is it a thing of beauty, but it's also darn quick. Thanks to a twin-turbocharger setup, the car is generating just under 1,400 horsepower at the flywheel. That makes it almost a full second quicker than the stock Demon down the quarter-mile.

2019 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro

More of a Chevy fan? Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled its Yenko version of the updated 2019 Camaro, and the car packed 1,000 horsepower. To get to that figure, SVE installed an LT1-based 6.8-liter V-8 engine and married the stroked engine to a supercharger.

Huet Brothers Coupe

Dutch firm Huet Brothers has a retro-styled carbon fiber sports car in the works. The design is complete, but Huet Brothers is looking to raise funds to build the first prototype. You can help support the project via a Kickstarter campaign that went live this week. Unlike many similar campaigns where you simply pledge money, Huet Brothers is offering a seriously cool Swiss-made watch that will be shipped to you if you pledge $340.

2020 BMW Alpina B7 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was a BMW Alpina B7. BMW is working on an update for its 7-Series and that means the Alpina version of the car, the B7, is also due for an update. Judging from the shots, the 600-horsepower super sedan looks to be taking on a handsome, muscular look.