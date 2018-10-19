2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, Corvette ZR1 crate engine, Yenko/SC Camaro: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 broke cover; Chevrolet announced a new crate engine; and Specialty Vehicle Engineering revealed a new 2019 Yenko Camaro. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

At a dealer meeting on Thursday in Las Vegas Ford showed various new products, including the new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Quickly photos of the new snake were posted to Instagram giving the world an early preview of the blown muscle car. Expect a debut in January at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

Tesla started accepting orders for a more affordable Model 3 Mid-Range sedan on Thursday. Priced from $45,000 before incentives, the Mid-Range car has a state range of 260 miles, just 50 less than the Long Range car priced from $54,000. The Standard Range, $35,000 model is still absent from the lineup.

General Motors announced its most powerful production engine yet is now available as a crate motor via Chevrolet Performance. Normally found in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 produces 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque out of the box. To go along with the announcement, the bowtie brand has shoved the blown V-8 into a custom 1973 Chevelle Laguna, which will be shown at SEMA in November.

Ford increased GT production from the previously stated 1,000 units to 1,350 units and said it will build the cars through 2022. The extra year of production and 350 cars is no surprise given there were more than 6,500 applicants for the supercar.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering revealed the 2019 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro package with up to 1,000 horsepower. All that power won't come cheap with a price of $66,995 atop the price of a 2019 Camaro SS 1LE. SVE will only build 25 Stage II cars with the 1,000-horsepower rating.