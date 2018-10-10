First of Classic Recreations' Mustang Boss 429s will debut at SEMA with 815 horsepower

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser sketch for Classic Recreations 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Oklahoma's Classic Recreations recently secured a license from Ford to bring back some of the automaker's most cherished Mustangs. We're talking the 1960s-era Boss 302 and 429, as well as the Mach 1.

We received a handful of teaser sketches in April; now we know when the first of the modern recreations will be unveiled.

CR will use the 2018 SEMA show at the end of the month to present a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, a model the company says it has exclusive rights to build. A new teaser sketch hints at a beastly black design with modern wheels and a rear spoiler attached.

CR can either use an original Mustang body from the 1969 or 1970 model years, or a licensed modern example supplied by firms like Dynacorn. The cars are built to the customer's specification and normally come with modern chassis and powertrain technologies, ensuring they run and more importantly stop like modern machines.

In the case of its SEMA show car, CR will drop in a 429 V-8 with a stroker kit boosting displacement to 514 cubic inches, or 8.4 liters. The massive engine will generate an estimated 815 horsepower and feature a Centerforce DYAD performance clutch and flywheel, along with an updated valvetrain and modern fuel injection and engine management systems.

The average CR build takes approximately four months (nearly 2,500 man hours) to complete, with all of the work, from metal fabrication to body work, paint and assembly, taking place in-house. Naturally, the price of a CR build isn't cheap. For a Boss 429 you're looking at $209,000 to start.

This year's SEMA show starts October 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.