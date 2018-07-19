Audi RS Q3, Keen Project Safari 911, Paul Walker documentary: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi's close to unveiling a redesigned Q3, and today we have new spy shots and video of the upcoming compact crossover SUV's high-performance variant: the RS Q3. The good news is that this generation of the RS Q3 is expected to be sold in the United States.

There's a former racing driver by the name of Lehman Keen who is building tough-as-nails Porsche 911s similar to the Safari rally car of the late 1970s. We recently tested the second example he's built and couldn't get enough of it.

Almost everyone will know the late Paul Walker from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but many people may not know what the actor, environmentalist and car guy was like away from the cameras. The Paramount Network will rectify that with a documentary on his life coming out next month.

