First McLaren Senna lands in US with custom MSO Emerald Green exterior

It's bold. It's brilliant. And it's here in the States. This is the first McLaren Senna to arrive on local soil, and it's the latest addition to the growing car collection of mattress mogul Michael Fux.

For those unaware, Mr. Fux is an avid collector of high-end automobiles. He also likes to put his personal color stamp on most new vehicles he acquires, and we do mean personal. In the past, Fux has ordered up both a McLaren 720S and Rolls-Royce Dawn finished in a shade of purple-pink. The official name of this shade? Fux Fuschia. Michael also has cars finished in Fux Yellow, Fux Intense Jade Pearl, Fux Candy Red, and more. The Senna seen here? It's wearing Emerald Green, to match a McLaren P1 that Fux previously owned.

And this is far more than just a standard green paint job. Fux teamed up with McLaren's MSO personalization department to create the stunning shade. In other words, you won't find this color on the Senna order guide.

It's slathered over the carbon fiber body, with the weave of the lightweight material shining right through the paintwork. Inside the cabin, Fux opted for a white leather treatment with green accents. Our only grip with the styling would have to be the chrome center-lock wheels. But if you can name your own color schemes, then you can choose the sort of finish that most appeals to you.

As you might imagine, it takes many hours for McLaren to create a finish like this. The body of the Senna is comprised of 67 separate parts. To fully paint it all requires nearly 1,000 hours. It's such a gorgeous color pairing on such an otherwise...unique looking car, that you start to forget about the performance-focused styling. McLaren plans to show the car during August's 2018 Monterey Car Week, where it will serve as a centerpiece vehicle for the brand at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

While we do admire Fux's new ride, we can't help but hope he takes full advantage of its potent powerplant and engineering. Sitting beneath that Fux Green body work lives a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that's ready to unleash hell in the form of 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The dash from 0-60 mph happens in just 2.7 seconds.

The dash from polarizing hypercar to thing of beauty apparently takes nearly 1,000 hours.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.