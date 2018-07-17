Charger, Mustang are America’s most-searched muscle cars





The Ford Mustang (left) and Dodge Charger tied in a ClassicCars.com state-by-state comparison

The Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang tied in a state-by-state comparison of the number of searches for muscle cars from the past year, data from ClassicCars.com showed.

“Nothing truly personifies American car collector’s pride, passion and freedom like a muscle car,” said Roger Falcione, president and chief executive of ClassicCars.com. “They are powerful, beautiful, designed for maximum performance. It makes sense that these cars are searched for so often.”

The cars split the difference in 30 states across the United States in searches between June 2017 and June of this year.

They also literally split the country. People on the West Coast were primarily those searching for the Ford, while those in the Midwest and South tended to favor the Dodge.

This map shows the most popular muscle car in each state between June 2017 and June 2018 based on searches

“Tastes evolve regionally, but the staples of the performance car market have remained constant, and that is why we believe values continue to be so strong for cars like the Charger and Mustang,” Falcione said.

That pair was followed by the Chevrolet Camaro, which was the most sought-after muscle car in seven states.

A handful of other cars –- the Pontiac Firebird, Chevrolet Nova and Chevrolet Impala –- were also popular in some parts of the country.

There were a few outliers in the searches, however: In Oklahoma, for example, the muscle car that people looked for most was the Ford Fairlane. In Alaska, that car was the Dodge Dart and, in Vermont, it was the Oldsmobile 4-4-2.

ClassicCars.com receives about 250,000 queries per day and has more than 3 million visitors per month.

This article was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.