Polestar 2: 300-mile, 400-hp electric sedan coming soon

Polestar 2 teased

New electric car brand Polestar has given us a partial look at its second model, the Polestar 2, which will be fully revealed in the coming weeks.

The car is a small sport sedan to rival the Tesla Model 3, and Polestar says it will offer 300 miles of range and 400 horsepower. Final specs will be locked in closer to the start of production late this year or early next.

It was only in late 2017 that Volvo spun off its Polestar performance arm into a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars and revealed the first model in the form of the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1.

But Polestar isn’t taking the slow road to success. The brand is already constructing its own plant in Chengdu, China, and has confirmed not only the Polestar 1 and 2 but also a Polestar 3. The latter is a small SUV due in 2022.

Polestar 1

All three cars will have a similar aesthetic. This teaser shows the Polestar 2's rear and reveals a clean, almost minimalist design with a single light bar forming the taillights. Polestar has described the car as a four-door fastback.

The Polestar 2 is expected to make its world debut in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The vehicle is also confirmed to be the first application of a new Android-based infotainment system that will feature in future Polestar and Volvo cars.

While the Polestar 1, which starts at $155,000 and is due in the second half of 2019, is the brand's halo, the 2 will be a much more attainable car. Polestar says to expect similar pricing to the Tesla Model 3, which means a starting price in the $40,000 bracket. Potential owners will also be able to sign up for a subscription for the car, more details on which will be announced closer to the market launch.

Polestar doesn't plan to have traditional dealerships. Instead, it will have smaller gallery-style showrooms called Polestar Spaces, though these will be independently owned and run. Some dealerships of sister brand Volvo will also likely display Polestar vehicles and could possibly offer servicing too.