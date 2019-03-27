Get ready to say goodbye to the Lincoln MKC as a replacement called the Corsair is on its way. Lincoln confirmed on Wednesday that the covers will come off the Corsair at April's 2019 New York International Auto Show, meaning we'll likely see the new compact crossover SUV in showrooms later this year as a 2020 model.

The name, which Lincoln parent company Ford has used on a handful of models sold outside the United States, is in keeping with the nautical-themed names Lincoln is currently introducing, as Corsair is an old French term for a pirate (as well as an American fighter plane from World War II).

A teaser released on Wednesday hints at a similar design to Lincoln's mid-size Aviator, albeit slightly more athletic.

2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underneath the sheet metal will be a platform shared with a redesigned Ford Escape, which is also expected to arrive for 2020. Known as the C2, the platform is a modular design that ups rigidity and torsion compared to the platform it replaces. The platform also supports alternative powertrains, and one should feature in the Corsair.

Three powertrain options are expected to feature in the Corsair, including a plug-in hybrid setup combining a 2.5-lighter inline-4 with a single electric motor. Other options should include 2.0- and 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4s.

We'll have all the details soon as the New York auto show starts April 17. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.