Watch the first trailer for season 6 of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee"

Jun 22, 2018

Jerry Seinfeld, comedian and car guy, has a new group of comedians to grab coffee with in some very neat cars. The first trailer for season six of Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" premiered on Wednesday and showcases some very funny guys and gals.

The trailer opens with Seinfeld aping a vintage new car commercial to quickly explain that the show is short and uncomplicated. "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" values your time.

For season six, an all-star group of comedians will join Seinfeld and they include: Alec Baldwin, Neal Brennan, Dana Carvey, Dave Chapelle, Ellen Degeneres, Zach Galifianakis Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Hassan Minhaj, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, and Brian Regan. Those who have never seen the show will discover Seinfeld chooses a car based on his guest, and we see a handful of picks already.

Regan will be shuttled in a Cadillac XLR, which Jerry describes as a car for guys who color their eyebrows. Chapelle will ride shotgun in a Citröen SM. The other comics' rides are still a mystery, but we spot a Ferrari Testarossa, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a dune buggy, a Jaguar E-Type, a vintage Porsche 911, an Alfa Romeo, a BMW, and even a horse. Rest assured that each episode will feature something for car enthusiasts as well as those simply seeking out a laugh or two.

The show first began on Crackle but moved to Netflix in 2017. The online streaming service hosts past episodes of the show to get viewers up to speed on Seinfeld's past guests. Look for the sixth season to drop on July 6.

