Toyota wins Le Mans, Bentayga Speed, 2019 Volvo V60 first drive: Car News Headlines

2019 Volvo V60, Tarragona, Spain, June 2018 Enlarge Photo

After years of heartbreak, Toyota finally won the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday. Toyota dominated the event, claiming a 1-2 finish, with Fernando Alonso's team taking the overall and class wins. Kazuki Nakajima was behind the wheel of the No. 8 car as it crossed the finish line after 24 hours.

Bentley has a hit on its hands with the Bentayga, and the British luxury marque plans to cash in on that success with multiple derivatives of the ultra-luxury SUV. Now, Bentley has confirmed a Speed trim is in the works. Set to feature a powerful W-12 engine and unique styling, the Bentayga Speed will join the upcoming hybrid and a possible GT3 R.

Just before the Swedish automaker unveils the new S60 sedan, we drove the new 2019 Volvo V60 wagon. The only true differences between this stylish wagon and its crossover sibling, the XC60? Ground clearance and visual profile. Sitting lower to the ground improves handling, and in our eyes, the looks.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota wins 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans after so many years of heartbreak

Bentley is cooking up a hotter Bentayga Speed

2019 Volvo V60 first drive review: a matter of inches

New hypercar class announced for 2021 LeMans

Kia Niro hybrid earns Top Safety Pick+ award

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 heading to Goodwood auction

2019 Jaguar I-Pace review

5 reasons why diesel engines make more torque than gasoline engines

Why Chargeway matters: making EV charging comprehensible for buyers, dealers, utilities, networks

Polestar 1's carbon fiber structure detailed

Director's Tesla Model S catches fire in L.A.

1966 Ford GT40 that placed 3rd at Le Mans heads to auction