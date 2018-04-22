Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame teases new show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Praise the television gods because Edd China is planning a new show, and yes it's all about restoring old cars.

Called “Edd China's Garage Revival,” the show is only at the pilot stage but with any luck we'll soon see a television or perhaps an online channel pick it up.

Like us, we're sure you were saddened to learn last year that China had left his original show “Wheeler Dealers” because of creative differences with the show's new producer Discovery, which aired it on Velocity. Basically, China, the ever-pragmatic mechanic of the show, wasn't keen on Discovery's desire to skip the nitty-gritty details in order to appeal to a more general audience.

He called it quits after 13-long seasons and Ant Anstead, a fellow mechanic and car show personality from the United Kingdom, stepped in to join Mike Brewer, the dealer component of “Wheeler Dealers.” The show aired its 14th season last year.

China has spent the past 12 months enjoying some well-deserved time off. However, he's also been working on putting together the elements for his new show. This time around, he'll travel aboard to meet owners of project cars that have gone nowhere, and then help them complete the build.

For the pilot episode, China travels to Norway to meet with the owner of a Mk1 Volkswagen Golf GTI. He then works with the owner to restore the car, explaining things along the way in his typical relaxed manner that always leaves you with the impression that perhaps tinkering with your own car is a worth a try.