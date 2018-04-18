Global Rallycross is likely dead, 2018 events cancelled

Apr 18, 2018

Scott Speed and his Shark Week-themed 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Global Rallycross Championship car

Following major changes to the series this year, Red Bull Global Rallycross is likely dead. 

The series, not to be confused with the FIA World Rallycross Championship, has reportedly been struggling for months with a series of lawsuits and unpaid bills, Jalopnik reported on Tuesday. Surfing over to the series' official website shows a completely blank events page.

This year, GRC was readying changes to its vehicle classes. The top-level Supercars class was dropped in favor of a Gold class. The class encompasses the series' spec Lites cars, which left many teams without a segment to enter their most powerful machines.

Meanwhile, IMG, the organizers of the FIA WRC, announced a new Americas Rallycross (ARX) series that attracted the same supercars left out of GRC. Andretti Autosport, Subaru Rally Team USA, and Ken Block's Hoonigan have all signed on for ARX. WRC also announced it would come to the U.S. for the first time in 2018.

GRC, despite its "global" name, has been limited to the United States, and the scathing report declared the series owes quite a bit of money to U.S.-based tracks. GRC reportedly never fully paid a $76,000 fee to hold a 2015 event at Detroit's Belle Isle; Connecticut's Thompson Speedway only received $7,000 of $36,000 owed after an event; and Lancaster National Dragway & Speedway reportedly announced that GRC has ceased operations. The latter was scheduled to hold a GRC race this June.

GRC has not released an official statement on the state of its operations. We will update this story should additional information become available.

