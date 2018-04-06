World Rallycross Championship heads to US for first time

Apr 6, 2018
Follow Jeff

The FIA World Rallycross Championship comes to the States at COTA

We've had the Red Bull Global Rallycross series here in the States since 2009. What we haven't had, however, is the FIA World Rallycross series. That changes in 2018, as the 10th event in the 12-event championship series lands in Texas this September. It kicks off a five-year run that sees the global series arrive in the United States.

Despite its name, Global Rallycross is a decidedly North American race series. The FIA World Rallycross, however, unfolds across the globe. It features races in South America and throughout Europe. Now, the United States will is finally being added to that list thanks to a new, specially built track at the Circuit of the Americas.

This marks the first in a series of COTA-based events for World RX. Additionally, two of the best racers from the competing Global RX series will be on hand to race; Tanner Foust and Scott Speed will battle at COTA against the best the world has to offer. Speed is no stranger to winning races like these, as he's captured the Global RX championship for the last three seasons. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up that sort of pace in the World RX events.

The action unfolds September 29-30 in Austin, Texas. Tickets for the entire weekend of racing action start at just $30 and you can buy them now at WorldRXUSA.com. That's a cheap price to pay to witness 600-horsepower hatchbacks whip over dirt and tarmac and fly through the air, all piloted by some of the greatest drivers on the planet.

HI-RES GALLERY: The FIA World Rallycross Championship comes to the States at COTA
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Next Subaru WRX will still offer manual transmission Next Subaru WRX will still offer manual transmission
Chevy's new medium-duty trucks borrow one trait from the Camaro Z/28 Chevy's new medium-duty trucks borrow one trait from the Camaro Z/28
World Rallycross Championship heads to US for first time World Rallycross Championship heads to US for first time
The opulence of options: what $50K adds to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic The opulence of options: what $50K adds to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.