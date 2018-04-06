2019 Jaguar I-Pace, mid-engine C8 Corvette, 2019 BMW X5: The Week In Reverse

Apr 6, 2018
Follow Joel

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace; Chevy may have teased the mid-engine C8 Corvette to dealers; and we spotted the 2019 BMW X5. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Jaguar's about to launch it's all-electric 2019 I-Pace and we put it through its paces on an autocross course. While it wasn't a long stint behind the wheel, it was enough to marvel at the luxury automaker's electric crossover.

We took a ride in pro driver David Higgins' Subaru rally car on a frozen lake. The experience gave us a glimpse into what these rallycross drivers experience behind the wheel as they blast around a circuit.

At a dealer meeting in Las Vegas this week, Chevrolet gave attendees a first look at the mid-engine C8 Corvette, according to one of the dealers in attendance. The witness said the car has a short hood like a Lotus and a ZR1-like front fascia, and it looks like a proper supercar. The C8 Corvette should arrive as a 2020 model.

GMC's global vice president Duncan Aldred told Motor Authority that pickup trucks haven't reached a price or feature ceiling. With light-duty pickups already cresting $70,000, it's only a matter of time before we see trucks with $80,000 window stickers.

Our spy photographers caught the new 2019 BMW X5 roaming the streets in what appears to be production sheet metal. The prototype shows a dynamic look dominated by a shark nose hood and grille treatment.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevy's new medium-duty trucks borrow one trait from the Camaro Z/28 Chevy's new medium-duty trucks borrow one trait from the Camaro Z/28
The opulence of options: what $50K adds to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic The opulence of options: what $50K adds to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic
Aston Martin SUV will no longer offer electric powertrain Aston Martin SUV will no longer offer electric powertrain
World Rallycross Championship heads to US for first time World Rallycross Championship heads to US for first time
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.