Ferrari will launch a new hybrid supercar on May 31, and the performance is expected to eclipse that of the LaFerrari, Ferrari's first hybrid. This shouldn't be a surprise, as the 986-horsepower output of the new car is already 36 horses higher than in the LaFerrari.

Karma is focused on extended-range electric cars at present but the company is readying a battery-electric platform for 2021. It will be a modular design that will spawn multiple models, the company has revealed.

Toyota has presented a first showcase of the accessories its TRD performance division has planned for the reborn 2020 Supra sports car. It includes a range of carbon fiber goodies and some pretty cool forged alloy wheels.

