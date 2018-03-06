BMW i4 confirmed as production version of i Vision Dynamics concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A BMW i4 sedan will be one of 12 electric cars the BMW Group will introduce by the end of 2025.

The i4 was confirmed on Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show by BMW Group CEO Harald Krüger, who said it will be a production version of the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled last year.

“At last year’s Frankfurt motor show, we unveiled our take on the future of e‑mobility with the BMW i Vision Dynamics,” Krüger said. “This vehicle will become reality; we will build it in Munich as the BMW i4.”

The i Vision Dynamics concept was a small sedan similar in size to the 3-Series but with a sleek, coupe-like profile more like what you find on the 4-Series Gran Coupe.

At its unveiling, BMW said the i Vision Dynamics concept could accelerate to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds or less and travel 373 miles on a single charge. The concept was also said to be the first application of the BMW Group's fifth-generation battery technology, which will start appearing in various plug-in hybrid and electric cars from about 2020.

Before the i4 arrives, the BMW Group will launch an electric Mini hardtop (2019), an electric BMW X3 (2020), and the much-hyped BMW iNext (2021). The i4 is expected to follow around 2022.

