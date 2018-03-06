Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe revealed, priced from $295,000

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover's Range Rover has received the coupe treatment. We're not talking about a coupe-like model here but a proper 2-door. It's a limited-edition SUV dubbed the Range Rover SV Coupe, and Land Rover is offering it at a starting price of $295,000. Just 999 are planned for worldwide sale.

Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover SV Coupe on Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. As the name suggests, the vehicle was developed by Jaguar Land Rover's SVO personalization department, and right now it has no real direct competitor.

The vehicle is meant to evoke the earliest Range Rover, which offered a coupe body style, and add to this sheer luxury. The Range Rover SV Coupe was shown in Geneva with white front and blue rear bucket seats, both with diamond-pattern leather upholstery, but three other themes will be available. Single-tone themes will also be offered.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe Enlarge Photo

The interior is bisected by a full-length center console trimmed in wood, and the dash and door panels trimmed in leather to match the front seats. The contrasting color leather front and rear is a unique approach that we haven't seen before, and it lends a sense of style. The whole look is certainly high-end, and it imparts a quality feel that is even better than the usual Range Rover fare.

Power comes from Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. It's tuned here to deliver 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which sees the Range Rover SV Coupe hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. Top speed is 165 mph.

As an extra, Land Rover is offering buyers of the Range Rover SV Coupe an optional 5-year Care Package. An extension of the existing Land Rover warranty, this care package offers customers service and maintenance repairs for five years, covering scheduled service procedures as well as wiper blade, brake discs and brake pad replacements.

