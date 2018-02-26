Ralph Gilles, 2019 Buick Envision, 2019 Toyota Corolla: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Buick Envision Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' lead designer Ralph Gilles is being called a hero for his assistance after a fatal car accident in Michigan last week. The exec used his Jeep Wrangler to push a burning Ford Edge away from a three-car pileup.

The Buick Envision has received a mild refresh for 2019 with a new 9-speed automatic transmission, a torquier turbo-4, and revised front and rear fascias. Starting from $34,000, the 2019 Envision is roughly $2,000 less than the 2018 model.

Toyota is looking to make big headlines at the 2018 Geneva motor show next week with the debut of both a Supra race car concept and the 2019 Corolla hatchback. Toyota has said the new Corolla hatchback will take on a more dynamic design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

FCA's head designer Ralph Gilles hailed for actions after fatal car crash

Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show

More gears, less money: 2019 Buick Envision updated

2018 Tesla Model X review

TechArt GrandGT Supreme is a faster, fancier Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Toyota Prius recall in 2014 failed to fix problem, lawsuit says, may have cut mileage

Rare Iacocca Ford Mustang heads to Barrett-Jackson auction

5 things I learned from the 2018 Honda CR-V, America’s favorite crossover

Geely buys 9.7 percent of Daimler in $9B deal

Tesla expects 200,000th U.S. sale this year, electric-car tax credits to start phaseout