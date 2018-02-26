Ralph Gilles, 2019 Buick Envision, 2019 Toyota Corolla: Car News Headlines

Feb 26, 2018
Follow Joel

2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' lead designer Ralph Gilles is being called a hero for his assistance after a fatal car accident in Michigan last week. The exec used his Jeep Wrangler to push a burning Ford Edge away from a three-car pileup.

The Buick Envision has received a mild refresh for 2019 with a new 9-speed automatic transmission, a torquier turbo-4, and revised front and rear fascias. Starting from $34,000, the 2019 Envision is roughly $2,000 less than the 2018 model.

Toyota is looking to make big headlines at the 2018 Geneva motor show next week with the debut of both a Supra race car concept and the 2019 Corolla hatchback. Toyota has said the new Corolla hatchback will take on a more dynamic design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

FCA's head designer Ralph Gilles hailed for actions after fatal car crash

Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show

More gears, less money: 2019 Buick Envision updated

2018 Tesla Model X review

TechArt GrandGT Supreme is a faster, fancier Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Toyota Prius recall in 2014 failed to fix problem, lawsuit says, may have cut mileage

Rare Iacocca Ford Mustang heads to Barrett-Jackson auction

5 things I learned from the 2018 Honda CR-V, America’s favorite crossover

Geely buys 9.7 percent of Daimler in $9B deal

Tesla expects 200,000th U.S. sale this year, electric-car tax credits to start phaseout

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rinspeed to show Snap self-driving car concept in Geneva Rinspeed to show Snap self-driving car concept in Geneva
Porsche buyers can now take delivery, hit the track at LA Experience Center Porsche buyers can now take delivery, hit the track at LA Experience Center
Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show
Nissan Terra body-on-frame SUV officially revealed for China could preview new Xterra Nissan Terra body-on-frame SUV officially revealed for China could preview new Xterra
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.