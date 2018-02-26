Ralph Gilles, 2019 Buick Envision, 2019 Toyota Corolla: Car News Headlines

News
Rinspeed to show Snap self-driving car concept in... Concept Cars
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Nissan Terra body-on-frame SUV officially... SUVs
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Buick EnvisionEnlarge Photo
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' lead designer Ralph Gilles is being called a hero for his assistance after a fatal car accident in Michigan last week. The exec used his Jeep Wrangler to push a burning Ford Edge away from a three-car pileup.
The Buick Envision has received a mild refresh for 2019 with a new 9-speed automatic transmission, a torquier turbo-4, and revised front and rear fascias. Starting from $34,000, the 2019 Envision is roughly $2,000 less than the 2018 model.
Toyota is looking to make big headlines at the 2018 Geneva motor show next week with the debut of both a Supra race car concept and the 2019 Corolla hatchback. Toyota has said the new Corolla hatchback will take on a more dynamic design.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
FCA's head designer Ralph Gilles hailed for actions after fatal car crash
Toyota to debut 2019 Corolla hatchback at Geneva motor show
More gears, less money: 2019 Buick Envision updated
2018 Tesla Model X review
TechArt GrandGT Supreme is a faster, fancier Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
Toyota Prius recall in 2014 failed to fix problem, lawsuit says, may have cut mileage
Rare Iacocca Ford Mustang heads to Barrett-Jackson auction
5 things I learned from the 2018 Honda CR-V, America’s favorite crossover
Geely buys 9.7 percent of Daimler in $9B deal
Tesla expects 200,000th U.S. sale this year, electric-car tax credits to start phaseout
Email This Page