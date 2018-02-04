2019 Audi S6 Avant spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi engineers are hard at work developing a redesigned A6 and one of the prototypes has just been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing.

The prototype is for the Avant wagon body style, specifically the S6 Avant sport wagon. Our earlier shots showed prototypes for the new A6 sedan.

The new generation of Audi's mid-sizer, the automaker's fifth, has been developed alongside new generations of the A7 and A8. It means the reveal is coming up soon; we're expecting the new A6 to be revealed this year, as a 2019 model. The S6 along with this S6 Avant could be delayed until the 2020 model year, however.

Common to the new A6, A7 and A8 is the latest evolution of the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive cars with longitudinally mounted engines. The platform promises weight savings as well as new plug-in hybrid options. The current A6, despite featuring aluminum in its construction, weighs over 4,000 pounds in some guises.

Also common is the styling, which was previewed with Audi’s Prologue concept unveiled at the 2014 Los Angeles auto show. The wide, imposing grille and strong creases are lifted straight from the concept, as are the geometrically-shaped headlights.

While the base A6 in the United States will likely come with the same 340-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 and 48-volt mild hybrid combo in the A7, S6 variants should come with a more potent twin-turbo V-6, most likely the 450-hp 2.9-liter mill found in the latest RS 5. Further up will be an RS 6 with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 delivering over 600 hp.

Sadly, there's no word on whether we'll see the latest A6 wagons in the U.S. Audi skipped the current A6 Avant to focus on the A7 here, and it's possible the same will be true for the redesigned model.