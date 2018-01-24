Range Rover Coupe teased, Mini Electric spied, BMW M2 Competition leaked: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover's Range Rover is about to receive the coupe treatment. We're not talking about a coupe-like model here but a proper 2-door. It will be a limited-edition model expected to cost well north of $200k.

The first prototypes for the electric version of the Mini Hardtop have been spied. The new car is due next year and is only the first of 12 battery-powered cars coming from the BMW Group by 2025.

A more hardcore version of the BMW M2 is in the works. The first photo of an undisguised version has surfaced and reveals the subtle visual tweaks we can expect on the car.

