Here's our first look at the Ferrari 488 GTO supercar

2019 Ferrari 488 GTO via fca_alberta instagram Enlarge Photo

Ferrari apparently just held a private unveiling of a hard-core version of its 488 GTB, and as you might have guessed, thanks to the Internet, it's hard to keep a secret.

Blurry cellphone photos of the new supercar were quickly posted to more than one Instagram account by several people who seem to have attended the event.

The car looks just like the schematics from a previously leaked presentation slide, with large air intakes in the front end and a hood containing a massive vent.

While you can't tell much from the photos, the wheels are rumored to be made of carbon fiber to save 40 pounds over typical Ferrari wheels. Nearly the entire front end is said to be made of the lightweight material as well.

You can't see much of the interior from the photos either, but as you might expect, two sport seats hold the driver and passenger. Word has it the interior is stripped down to the bare essentials to save further weight.

Performance has been reported as shocking, with lap times around the Fiorano test track reputedly faster than the brand's last hypercar, the LaFerrari—a notable advance over an already stunningly fast car.

The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 from Ferrari's race car is said to be the basis for this new high-performance 488 variant, and no hybrid technology appears to be in the cards. Power is expected to be around 700 horsepower, and a 0-to-60-mph sprint should come in less than 2.7 seconds.

The official reveal of the new supercar will take place at the 2018 Geneva motor show in March. Stay tuned for more details.