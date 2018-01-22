Cadillac CT6 spied, Ford GT auctioned off, electric Jaguar XJ rumored: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Ford GT - Image via Barrett-Jackson Enlarge Photo

The full-size Cadillac CT6 sedan is about to receive a round of updates, and among the updates is thought to be a revised face resembling the one on 2016's Escala concept car. We also hear that the car might finally receive a V-8 option.

Owners of the modern Ford GT supercar are forbidden from selling their cars for at least two years. However, Ford gave the green light for one owner to sell his example early. That's because all proceeds went to charity. The sale price was well into the 7-figure territory.

Jaguar is working on a redesign for its XJ, and word on the street is that the automaker is planning to turn its flagship into an electric car. A reveal is expected to take place later this year to mark the XJ's 50th anniversary.

