VW trademarks Amarok name, but will a VW pickup come to the US?

MTM Volkswagen Amarok V8 TDI - 2014 Geneva Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Since 2010, Volkswagen has offered a vehicle for those who need the utility of a pickup truck. It's called the Volkswagen Amarok, and it's a name you likely haven't heard. That's because the Amarok has never been sold in the United States or Canada. Perhaps that's about to change, though, as Volkswagen recently trademarked the Amarok name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The truck market here in the States is shifting. Full-size pickups are still king of the ranch, but the door is reopening for mid-size trucks as well. General Motors has a pair of strong offerings in the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. Ford is planning the return of the Ranger, which has done well with its latest generation in markets throughout the globe. Toyota enjoys healthy sales from its Tacoma, and now even Tesla is eyeing an entry into the truck game.

The timing could be perfect for Volkswagen to bring its Amarok to the U.S. market. It would have to be built here, though, so as not to see dealer window stickers with eye-watering prices due to the 25 percent Chicken Tax. But if the market is there, then that production adjustment could make monetary sense. Heck, it could even provide a way for Volkswagen to bring its diesel engines back to this market, though that's far less likely.

If you happen to already know all about the Amarok and wish to see if offered for sale here, don't get your hopes up just yet. Volkswagen has registered the Amorak name in the U.S. before. However, recent rumors that Volkswagen could be working with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles to develop a new pickup and panel van could mean it's happening this time.

While we'd love to see the truck arrive in the U.S. and Canada, a lot of other moves need to happen first before VW can make it happen. Only time will tell if a VW pickup comes to fruition in North America.