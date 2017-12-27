Aston Martin Vulcan road car, Mini personalization, Tesla Roadster horsepower: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

The Aston Martin Vulcan was designed from scratch to be a track car, so making it legal for street use entails more than just slapping on a license plate and some indicators. A company in the United Kingdom has managed to do it, however.

Mini is offering a new level of personalization that’s not normally seen among mainstream brands. It’s all made economically feasible thanks to 3D printing and laser etching.

Tesla has revealed some pretty shocking (pun intended) performance numbers for its second-generation Roadster due at the end of the decade. However, what the company hasn’t revealed is how much power the car will have. A new video takes a crack at finding out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

See the first street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan hit the road

Mini gets into the personalization game

Does the Tesla Roadster really have 7,000-plus pound-feet of torque, and what's its horsepower?

The safest cars of 2018

Volvo electric cars will have at least 2 battery sizes

2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabriolet first drive review: the perfect city car

It’s time for a Hellcat vs. Trackhawk drag race

Uber’s Chinese rival just raised $4 billion

1942 Dodge Carryall restomod stops in at Jay Leno's Garage

Electric car charging on the road has to be way, way better than it is today