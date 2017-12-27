Ken Block makes cameo in new "Top Gear" trailer





We think it's safe to say reworked "Top Gear" has finally found its stride. In an upcoming season, Ken Block makes a surprise appearance. The BBC's banner car show uploaded a new trailer to YouTube that features presenters Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid, and Chris Harris running from the law. Block isn't running with them, however. He's playing the part of law enforcement.

Block is the last person we'd want pursuing us in a police chase, but here he is showing off his mad driving skills to catch the three main presenters. We see LeBlanc piloting a Mustang Shelby GT350, while Harris is running a McLaren 570S, and Reid does his best to evade Block in a Jaguar F-Type. As for Block's chase car, we can't identify what exactly it is, but it would like right at home running the Baja 1000. In this Gymkana set up for the cast, it's fast and capable of some pretty insane jumps. With Block at the wheel, the high-performance off-roader has no problem tracking down the presenters.

The trailer previews one of many hijinks that will surely ensue in "Top Gear's" 25th season. It will also mark the third season minus "Top Gear's" defining hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. The three returned this December for the second season of "The Grand Tour" on Amazon Prime.