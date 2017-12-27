Ken Block makes cameo in new "Top Gear" trailer

Dec 27, 2017

We think it's safe to say reworked "Top Gear" has finally found its stride. In an upcoming season, Ken Block makes a surprise appearance. The BBC's banner car show uploaded a new trailer to YouTube that features presenters Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid, and Chris Harris running from the law. Block isn't running with them, however. He's playing the part of law enforcement.

Block is the last person we'd want pursuing us in a police chase, but here he is showing off his mad driving skills to catch the three main presenters. We see LeBlanc piloting a Mustang Shelby GT350, while Harris is running a McLaren 570S, and Reid does his best to evade Block in a Jaguar F-Type. As for Block's chase car, we can't identify what exactly it is, but it would like right at home running the Baja 1000. In this Gymkana set up for the cast, it's fast and capable of some pretty insane jumps. With Block at the wheel, the high-performance off-roader has no problem tracking down the presenters.

The trailer previews one of many hijinks that will surely ensue in "Top Gear's" 25th season. It will also mark the third season minus "Top Gear's" defining hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. The three returned this December for the second season of "The Grand Tour" on Amazon Prime.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction
Mini gets into the personalization game Mini gets into the personalization game
First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M
See the first street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan hit the road See the first street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan hit the road
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.