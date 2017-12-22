2018 Buick Regal Sportback, 2019 Chevy Silverado, 2018 VW Touareg: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Buick Regal Sportback; General Motors revealed the 2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss; and we spotted the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

General Motors surprised everyone by giving us a peek at the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss. With a factory 2-inch lift kit, beefy all-terrain tires, and angry look, the Trail Boss is our first look at the next generation of Chevy's bread-and-butter pickup. We'll get more information in January at the Detroit auto show.

The first road car conversion on an Aston Martin Vulcan has been completed. The car features headlights from a DB11, more comfortable seats, tweaks to the 6-speed sequential transmission, extra engine cooling, and new suspension and brakes.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. With hatchback versatility, it gives premium mid-size sedan buyers an a unique choice in the segment and a real alternative to a crossover.

Acura teased the 2019 RDX prototype ahead of its debut in January at the 2018 Detroit auto show. With a design inspired by the Precision Concept from 2016, the new RDX should be quite the looker.

The new 2018 Volkswagen Touareg was spotted completely free of camouflage. While it isn't coming to the U.S. market, the new crossover SUV looks sharp with lots of chrome.