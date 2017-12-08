Lighter, more powerful Alpine A110 Sport planned

Follow Jeff Add to circle



You can file this one under forbidden fruit, because you're not going to see one Stateside.

A sports car that we're already not getting has arrived and there's already talk of a hotted-up version. The Alpine A110 made its debut earlier in the year when it was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show. French automaker Renault is supplying the go-fast bits for this shapely modern tribute to equally gorgeous A110 coupes built back in the '60s and '70s.

If you're fortunate to live in a country where you can buy one, it seems you should probably wait for a new Sport version that's on its way. According to Auto Express, Alpine is hard at work on a more powerful version of its A110. Dubbed the Sport Chassis model, it's already ascribing to the theory of added lightness. Alpine has a target curb weight of just over 2,300 pounds. That means the reported power output of 300 horsepower at the crank shouldn't have much heft to haul around.

The standard A110 utilizes a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4. It's good for 252 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, and it sends that power rearward through a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. An A110 Sport would make use of the same engine but see it tweaked to hit higher power goals. Once given the engineering goods, the A110 Sport should launch from 0-62 mph in less than 4.0 seconds.

Beyond the added power and dropped weight, Alpine is increasing the chassis stiffness. There are revisions in store for the gearbox, steering, exhaust, and traction systems as well. So it's clear that Alpine is serious about making proper use of the word "Sport" as it pertains to this higher-spec A110 variant.

If you were crying because we can't get the standard A110, you now have even more reason to be upset. That said, we think a Porsche 718 Cayman will be just as fun.