2018 Cadillac CT6, 2018 Porsche Panamera, 2019 Volvo S60: Car News Headlines

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

Cadillac’s CT6 is the first recipient of the brand’s Super Cruise self-driving system. Super Cruise offers hands-free driving on the highway, but you won’t be able to nod off as the system requires you monitor the road in case you need to take back control.

The Porsche Panamera’s new wagon body style, dubbed the Sport Turismo, is now available with the 680-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan. It means you can have supercar-like performance in a five-door wagon.

Volvo’s S60 will be redesigned for the 2019 model year. This new S60 will be the first model produced at the Swedish firm’s plant under construction just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. The second model will be a next-generation version of the XC90.

