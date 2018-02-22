2019 Fiat 500X spy shots

Feb 22, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Fiat 500X spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Jeep Renegade's Italian cousin, the Fiat 500X, is about to receive a round of updates.

A prototype for the updated 500X has been spotted testing. And in some of the spy shots, you can also spot a prototype for an updated Renegade. Both are expected to be introduced for the 2019 model year.

With the updated 500X, we can look forward to a few tweaks to the exterior such as the adoption of new internals for the lights and new front and rear fascias.

There will be some tweaks inside as well. On the prototype, we can see new designs for the steering wheel and instrument cluster. Considering the 500X's interior was just enhanced for 2018 with the addition of a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, we're not expecting any changes in this regard.

The 500X is currently offered with two powertrain options: a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a 180-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. The former is only offered with front-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual, while the latter is offered with front- or all-wheel drive, as well as 9-speed automatic. It's not clear yet what Fiat is planning for the updated model.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Fiat 500X spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Es-stating the obvious: 2007 Audi S6 Avant is the dream wagon we never got Es-stating the obvious: 2007 Audi S6 Avant is the dream wagon we never got
Ferrari reveals SF71H 2018 Formula 1 car Ferrari reveals SF71H 2018 Formula 1 car
2019 Fiat 500X spy shots 2019 Fiat 500X spy shots
Mercedes-AMG's 2018 F1 car revealed at Silverstone Mercedes-AMG's 2018 F1 car revealed at Silverstone
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.