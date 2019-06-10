The Spartan track car is finally ready for production. The lightweight speedster has been in development in Australia for over a decade and in its final specification combines 400 horsepower with a 1,212-pound weight rating.

The car is the creation of brothers Peter and Nick Papanicolaou who had a goal of building a track car that was quick, fun and capable of offering its driver an adrenaline rush that’s hard to come by in many modern sports cars and even supercars.

Power comes from a 2.4-liter inline-4 sourced from Honda and supercharged to the tune of 400 horsepower. The engine sits in the rear and spins the rear wheels only, via a Quaife sequential gearbox or optional 6-speed manual.

The car’s body is made from carbon fiber and its chassis is a tubular space frame incorporating double unequal length wishbones and adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers. Adjustable dampers are available.

Other specs include Wilwood brakes (6-piston calipers front and 4-piston calipers rear), Advan 16-inch light alloys, Yokohama tires (205/50 front and 245/45 rear), a Sparco steering wheel, Tillet carbon fiber bucket seats (a passenger seat is included), and a Sabelt 6-point harness.

Performance claims include a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 2.4 seconds and a top speed of over 150 mph.

Spartan V Ducati-powered track car

Aimed at the purist wanting the ultimate driving experience, the Spartan has been designed as a true roadster with no roof, no doors and just a small speedster-style windscreen. Its lines were inspired by race cars from the 1960s but there are some modern touches, including the exposed carbon fiber diffuser and vertical front fender vents.

If you’ve been looking for a no-nonsense, reasonably-priced track car with plenty of performance, the Spartan is just what you need.

Just 300 will be built so it's best not to dawdle. The car is priced at $104,500 and can be shipped worldwide.