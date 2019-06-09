Remember the YouTuber working on a Mazda Miata with a Hellcat engine swap? It runs, and it's alive and well.

YouTube channel KARR posted two video updates of the pint-sized beast in action, and it's something pretty remarkable, to say the least. It started with a standard NB-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, and from there, the crew sourced a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine from a wrecked Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. After a lot of blood, sweat, and tears we imagine, the engine went in.

The last we saw the Miata Hellcat, it wasn't running and the crew was working on getting everything fabricated to make the engine and transmission fit just right. However, the wait was worth it. In the video above, we see the all-powerful Miata rip a massive burnout to show off what it's made of. Oh, and it's really loud.

The video below shows how the Miata Hellcat behaved on the dyno, which is also incredible. The roadster, which weighs just under 2,400 pounds stock, put down 460 horsepower and 569 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. Bonkers power numbers for such a small car, to say the least.

To underscore just how much power we're talking about, the Miata Hellcat actually slid the tires on the dyno. At 4,600 rpm. In sixth gear. No wonder the driver can create smokey burnouts so easily.