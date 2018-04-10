Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Lexus ES leaked - Image via Almuraba Enlarge Photo

A redesigned Lexus ES is coming for the 2019 model year and the first photo has surfaced on Arabic website Almuraba.

The photo only shows the front portion of the new ES whose design looks to be a slightly sharper, more athletic take on the current model's themes.

The size and proportions should match the latest Toyota Camry with which the ES will share a platform, in this case a stretched version of Toyota's TNGA modular design. Lighter and lower than the platform in the current ES, the adoption of the TNGA platform should result in better handling for the new model.

In the powertrain department, look for an ES 350 with a 301-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic. An ES 300h hybrid should be offered as well, possibly with a rear axle electric motor-type setup similar to what Lexus is offering in the new UX subcompact crossover, as such a setup would mean all-wheel drive. An alternative could be the Camry's hybrid setup which pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 mated to an e-CVT at the front axle.

The new ES is due in showrooms in the second half of the year. It's debut is expected to take place at the 2018 Beijing auto show, which starts April 25. And production for the United States should continue at Toyota's plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The ES is Lexus' most popular model after the RX and NX crossovers, with sales in the U.S. in 2017 totaling just over 50,000 units. In contrast, the similar-sized GS managed less than 8,000 units and thus might not be replaced once the current model's run its course.