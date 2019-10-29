The latest Volkswagen Touareg, the one we don't receive in the United States, will be the basis for the first plug-in hybrid from the Volkswagen R performance skunkworks.

The information was confirmed by VW sales and marketing chief Juergen Stackmann in an interview with Autocar published last week.

He said the future Touareg R will be the first of multiple plug-in hybrids VW R will launch in an effort to curb emissions.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg

It is expected on sale in markets where the regular Touareg is sold in 2021, and will likely feature a turbocharged V-6 mated to a single electric motor as its powertrain. The Touareg already sports a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 rated at 335 horsepower, so with an electric motor added we could see output easily eclipse the 400-hp mark.

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, expect to see the usual assortment of VW R upgrades, including aerodynamic aids, stiffer suspension, and an uprated brake package. Inside, there should be full Nappa leather and specially engraved door sills.

VW R has previously toyed with alternative powertrains in the Touareg. Who can forget the wild Touareg R50 TDI launched a decade ago? It featured a 5.0-liter V-10 diesel engine with 350 horsepower and a stump-pulling 626 pound-feet of torque.