A prototype for an updated version of the BMW X4 M has been spotted testing. Judging by the prototype, the high-performance SUV is set to take on a more aggressive look with its upcoming round of updates.

Ferrari's CEO has stepped down after just two years in the top role. It's been reported that the 65-year-old made the decision after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Prodrive has put its years of experience in rallying into developing a bespoke contender for the Dakar Rally. It's called the BRX Hunter, and it will start kicking dirt in the 2021 Dakar Rally on next month in Saudi Arabia.

