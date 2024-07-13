Ariel redesigned the Nomad

The off-road sports car sports a similar look, but is new from the chassis to the powertrain

Ariel hasn't said when the new Nomad will arrive in the U.S.

The Ariel Nomad has received a full redesign, with nearly every component of the unique off-road sports car changed in some way.

A more rugged derivative of the Ariel Atom, the first-generation Nomad was unveiled in 2015 and reached the U.S. in 2016. This second-generation model, aptly dubbed the Atom 2, maintains the skeletal look of its predecessor but features a new chassis, suspension, steering, brakes, electronics, bodywork, and interior, according to an Ariel press release, with changes made based on customer feedback and recent development work.

The chassis retains the outgoing Nomad's tubular construction, but larger-diameter main and diagonal tubes, among other changes, have increased torsional stiffness by a claimed 60%. Ariel also claims easier ingress and egress, as well as increased space thanks in part to a 1.8-inch longer wheelbase.

Ariel Nomad 2

In addition to the wheelbase stretch, the track increases 1.9 inches, which Ariel claims will improve high-speed stability off-road. The company also quotes approach and departure angles of 48 degrees and 64 degrees, respectively. A new Power Distribution Management system also eliminates multiple fuses, relays, and a large fuse box, according to Ariel.

While first-get models primarily used Honda engines, the Nomad 2 launches with a Ford-sourced 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4. Programmable engine maps can set output at 260 hp and 283 lb-ft of torque, 302 hp and 332 lb-ft, or 305 hp and 382 lb-ft. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission or a Quaife 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a limited-slip differential. Ariel quotes 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 134 mph.

A new suspension system offers greater travel than the original Nomad setup. K-Tech aluminum coilovers and Eibach dual-rate springs are standard, while Ohlins TTX springs and dampers with external reservoirs and three-way adjustment are optional. An even more hardcore "full race" setup with Bilstein two-stage remote reservoir dampers, is also available.

Ariel Nomad 2

Brakes are 40% larger than the original Nomad's, with a driver-adjustable anti-lock braking system derived from the one used in the Ariel Atom 4. Ariel makes 16-inch alloy wheels standard, 18-inch forged and 16-inch beadlock wheels optional.

The bodywork is still minimal, as in the previous Nomad, but some effort was made to manage airflow with what pieces were available. The snorkel air intake was designed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD), while the header rail helps direct air toward that intake. The rail also acts as a mounting point for sun visors and extra LED lighting. A Nomad will always require packing light, but an available rack system can hold luggage, a spare wheel, or two bicycles, Ariel claims.

The Nomad 2 starts at 56,660 British pounds, before taxes, in its native market. That's equivalent to $72,808 at current exchange rates, although Ariel hasn't discussed launch timing for the U.S.